Arsenal Premier League fixtures in full: Gunners go to promoted Brentford before early double test

Arsenal will go to promoted Brentford on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Premier League season before the prospect of a double-header against Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Gunners endured a hugely underwhelming 2020-21 as they could only muster an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, and they will be given an early examination to determine their level of improvement – or otherwise – as they host Chelsea on August 21 and then go to the defending champions a week later.

Coming a few weeks after that is the first north London derby of the campaign as Tottenham visit the Emirates Stadium on September 25.

A testing start to 2022 is also in store for Mikel Arteta's men as the return clash with Spurs on January 15 follows a New Year's Day visit from City.

However, Arsenal's run-in looks somewhat kinder on paper, with their final three games comprised of Newcastle United away in between home clashes with Leeds United and Everton, the latter of which is on the final day.

Arsenal's 2021-22 Premier League fixtures in full:

14/08/2021 - Brentford (a)

21/08/2021 - Chelsea (h)

28/08/2021 - Manchester City (a)

11/09/2021 - Norwich City (h)

18/09/2021 - Burnley (a)

25/09/2021 - Tottenham (h)

02/10/2021 - Brighton and Hove Albion (a)

16/10/2021 - Crystal Palace (h)

23/10/2021 - Aston Villa (h)

30/10/2021 - Leicester City (a)

06/11/2021 - Watford (h)

20/11/2021 - Liverpool (a)

27/11/2021 - Newcastle (h)

30/11/2021 - Manchester United (a)

04/12/2021 - Everton (a)

11/12/2021 - Southampton (h)

14/12/2021 - West Ham (h)

18/12/2021 - Leeds United (a)

26/12/2021 - Norwich City (a)

28/12/2021 - Wolves (h)

01/01/2022 - Manchester City (h)

15/01/2022 - Tottenham (a)

22/01/2022 - Burnley (h)

08/02/2022 - Wolves (a)

12/02/2022 - Chelsea (a)

19/02/2022 - Brentford (h)

26/02/2022 - Liverpool (h)

05/03/2022 - Watford (a)

12/03/2022 - Leicester City (h)

19/03/2022 - Aston Villa (a)

02/04/2022 - Crystal Palace (a)

09/04/2022 - Brighton and Hove Albion (h)

16/04/2022 - Southampton (a)

23/04/2022 - Manchester United (h)

30/04/2022 - West Ham (a)

07/05/2022 - Leeds United (h)

15/05/2022 - Newcastle United (a)

22/05/2022 - Everton (h)