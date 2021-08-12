Arsenal drawn against West Brom in EFL Cup second round

Arsenal face a trip to Championship side West Brom in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Mikel Arteta's side failed to qualify for Europe last season – the first time the Gunners have missed out on continental competition since 1996.

It means they will feature in the EFL Cup second round, with the Premier League's top seven sides given a bye to the third round.

West Brom, who are under the charge of new boss Valerien Ismael, will be their opponents in the week commencing August 23.

The last time the sides met, a 3-1 victory for Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in May condemned the Baggies to a return to the second tier.

League Two side Barrow will host Aston Villa, while Southampton and Brentford will also face a fourth-tier team in the form of Newport County and Forest Green Rovers.

Two all-Premier League ties see Burnley travel to Newcastle United and Watford welcome Crystal Palace to Vicarage Road.

EFL Cup second-round draw in full:

Northern Section

Oldham Athletic v Accrington Stanley

Newcastle United v Burnley

Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town v Everton

Sheffield United v Derby County

Stoke City v Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

Morecambe v Preston North End

Blackpool v Sunderland

Leeds United v Crewe Alexandra

Barrow v Aston Villa

Southern Section

Brentford v Forest Green Rovers

Millwall v Cambridge United

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

Norwich City v Bournemouth

Cardiff City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Birmingham City v Fulham

Gillingham v Cheltenham Town

Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United

Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle

Stevenage v Wycombe Wanderers

Newport County v Southampton

Northampton Town v AFC Wimbledon

Watford v Crystal Palace