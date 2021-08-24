Xhaka happy to be staying 'home' after signing new Arsenal deal

Granit Xhaka is happy to be staying at 'home' after confirming he has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

Xhaka's previous deal was due to expire in 2023 but he has reportedly agreed to remain at the Premier League club for an extra year, with the option of a further extension until 2025.

The Gunners captain, who was heavily linked with a move to Roma during the offseason, admitted his delight in a post on Instagram.

"Home is where the heart is - really proud to extend my stay at Arsenal," Xhaka wrote to accompany a picture of him signing the contract.

Mikel Arteta's side are yet to announce the news officially, though the club's website has referenced the extension and Arsenal owners Stan and Josh Kroenke also revealed the news in the programme notes before the home game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Xhaka was a regular last term, with only Bukayo Saka (46) appearing more times among Arsenal midfielders.

The 28-year-old started 42 times, provided two assists and created 20 chances in total, while also adding a goal of his own with a free-kick against Chelsea.

Xhaka recorded a passing accuracy of 89.89 per cent, with only Mohamed Elneny (92.08) and Martin Odegaard (90.38) bettering his success rate.

The Switzerland international led the way in terms of recoveries, regaining possession 281 times and making 74 tackles – ranking him first for both aspects among midfield team-mates.