Werner would fit well at Liverpool, says Rangnick

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner would fit well at a club like Liverpool, according to former coach Ralf Rangnick.

Werner, 24, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League leaders after scoring 27 goals in 36 games for RB Leipzig this season.

Rangnick, the former Leipzig coach and now the head of sport and development at Red Bull, wants Werner to stay, but feels Liverpool would suit the forward.

"The league is less important, but the club, from a purely hypothetical point of view, I would better see him in good hands with a club that is not necessarily defined by ball possession football," he told BILD.

"Since Timo has made progress under Julian Nagelsmann, his most important weapons, however, are the quick switching movement and his powerful finish.

"Therefore, he would rather fit a club like Liverpool, which is similar to our style of play, but I would prefer him to stay here."

Werner has enjoyed four strong seasons at RB Leipzig, netting 88 times in 150 games for the club since joining from Stuttgart in 2016.

Rangnick said the Germany international had a decision to make over his future.

"In the end, it is up to Timo to decide what he wants to do. Here in Leipzig he knows what he has," he said.

"Here he can play Champions League again next year."

Rangnick added: "And Timo is someone who also needs trust. He only gets that if the respective trainer knows him and relies on him."