Werner thanks Chelsea fans for support after being targeted during open training session

Timo Werner has thanked Chelsea supporters for rallying behind him after being told to "get out of the club" by a fan during an open training session.

Chelsea's players were put through their paces at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, with those in attendance also getting a first glimpse of striker Romelu Lukaku up close since he rejoined the club last week.

But the event was somewhat overshadowed during a question-and-answer session with fans when one urged Werner to leave the club.

The comment was made over the PA system and prompted an angry response from others in the stands.

Werner was later inundated with positive messages on social media and expressed his gratitude to those who had reached out.

"Thanks for all the love and support I received today, Blues Fans! Really appreciate it," he posted on his personal Twitter account.

Werner has been a regular target of criticism during his 14 months at Chelsea, despite reaching double figures for both goals and assists last season.

That made him the first Blues player since Eden Hazard in 2018-19 to do so, though his 12 goals in 51 games was a substantial drop-off from the 34 managed in 45 appearances for RB Leipzig in the previous campaign.

Werner also endured a rather underwhelming start to the new Premier League season last weekend as he had just 29 touches of the ball during the 3-0 win against Crystal Palace, which was the fewest of any Chelsea outfield starter.