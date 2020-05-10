Wanted man Dayot Upamecano unlikely to leave RB Leipzig

Dayot Upamecano is unlikely to leave Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the next transfer window because there will be no big-money moves in the market, according to his agent.

The France Under-21 international is reportedly a defender in demand, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid all having been linked to his services.

German rivals Bayern Munich were thought to be leading the race for his signature prior to the suspension of most domestic leagues in Europe as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with the financial situations of several of European football's big hitters unclear due to the COVID-19 crisis, Upamecano's representative, Volker Struth, thinks his client will stay put for the time being.

Speaking to Sport 1, he said: "I don't believe in large transfers this summer and I think Upamecano is a player who will demand a large fee.

"So the statement has already been made."

The top two tiers in Germany are due to resume next weekend after getting the go-ahead to continue the 2019-20 season behind closed doors from the government.

The Bundesliga was the first of Europe's major leagues to confirm restart plans after suspending competition in March.