Tuchel demands hunger from Chelsea as Blues prepare to start Champions League defence

Thomas Tuchel rates winning the Champions League with Chelsea as his greatest achievement as a coach but challenged his Blues side to prove they have the hunger to keep on claiming the game's biggest prizes.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game as Chelsea became European champions for the second time by beating Manchester City 1-0 in May's final in Lisbon.

It marked an impressive triumph for Tuchel, who had only replaced Frank Lampard at the Stamford Bridge helm in January.

But the German is keen for his squad to now refocus and create a culture of winning.

"I would say yes [it's my biggest achievement] but in general I find it pretty hard to rate achievements because who wants to be the judge and who wants to know?" Tuchel said ahead of Chelsea's Champions League opener against Zenit on Tuesday.

"I tried together with my staff to be the very best I can and get the best out of my teams. I did it as an Under-14 coach in the youth academy and I do it now.

"To the outside, speaking of trophies it's obviously the biggest title I won so far. It was a huge night and big experience. It feels a long time ago, it feels necessary it feels like that."

Tuchel accepts becoming a Champions League-winning coach has altered his own mentality but says nothing changes in terms of having a desire for success.

"Some days I felt different, yes, I felt really good. It's a tough one, I think that in the end nothing is like winning. I was lucky to reach the final the season before [with PSG] and I had the feeling it's a big achievement.

"But not to do the last step is a huge difference when you realise what it means when you do it, the perception from outside, the joy, the confidence the team gets from winning it.

"We had the feeling to qualify for the semi-final and final. It's a big step but, when you win it, nothing compares. It changes for everybody.

"The most important thing is not to look back, to keep the hunger, winning keeps the hunger, it's addictive, this game is about winning. Winning changes feelings, the atmosphere in the building, the work atmosphere and gives you natural confidence.

"At the same time it is absolutely necessary to forget it, to start from scratch and to have hunger and that mentality again. It's what I feel, I demand it from myself and everyone else around that we don't change in terms of hunger, we will have this experience together forever, we can create a bond together but it's about looking forward in sports."

Tuchel also insists last season's surprise win was in no way tainted by the fact he took over from Frank Lampard midway through the season.

"It was never a problem for me to accept and totally accept the work from Frank he did throughout the group stage, this is what I accepted when I came in," he added.

"It still feels like my title, not half a title. I still accept Frank has his part. During the final I was still responsible and during the knockout stage.

"It felt like my team, we were all together. It does not mean we deny the work and effort Frank did. Do I feel like I have something to prove? No, this has nothing to do with it."