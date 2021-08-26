There is nobody better! – Luis Enrique 'would love' for Guardiola to take over as next Spain boss

Luis Enrique insists there is nobody better than Pep Guardiola to succeed him as Spain's next head coach.

Guardiola revealed this week he intends to leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of next season and explore opportunities at international level.

Spain could be on the lookout for a new leader at that point, with Luis Enrique's deal set to expire after the next World Cup at the end of 2022.

The La Roja job would be an obvious choice for Guardiola, who won 47 caps for his country, and Luis Enrique would be happy to see his former team-mate take up the role.

"I would love that. It would be perfect to see his mark on the national team," Luis Enrique said at a news conference on Thursday.

"I don't think Spain could have a better coach than Pep Guardiola. I'm sure he would do a great job."

Luis Enrique was speaking after naming his squad for Spain's World Cup qualifiers against Sweden, Georgia and Kosovo over the next fortnight.

Like at Euro 2020, there are no Real Madrid players in Spain's 24-man group, while Sergio Ramos – who has since joined Paris Saint-Germain – is once again absent.

Ramos has not played since May and ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, previously accused of showing anti-Madrid bias, has defended his latest team selection.

"The situation with Sergio is the same as last season," he said. "Sergio has not been able to compete in a single game since we gave the last list.

"As for the selection, my actions respond better than my words."

Euro 2020 semi-finalists Spain have won two and drawn one of their opening three World Cup qualifiers and lead the way at the top of Group B.