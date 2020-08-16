Sterling won't sleep well tonight – Lineker on Man City man's glaring miss

Raheem Sterling would struggle to sleep after his big miss against Lyon in the Champions League quarter-final, according to Gary Lineker.

Usually so reliable in front of goal for Manchester City, Sterling blazed a glorious open-goal chance over the Lyon bar when the French side were 2-1 ahead.

An equaliser then could have seen the game swing City's way, but instead Lyon poured forward and scored another against Pep Guardiola's team, wrapping up a shock 3-1 win.

Former England striker Lineker, now a presenter with BT Sport, said Sterling got his technique wrong and attempted to apply too much power to the cross from Gabriel Jesus.

"He looked like he was in the perfect position to hit it, but he's not going to sleep very well tonight, Raheem Sterling," Lineker said.

He explained what Sterling got wrong at that critical moment.

"I tell you why he's missed it: because he's tried to hit it too hard," Lineker said.

"When you're in that position where you know you've got an open goal, the only way you can miss it is putting your foot through it, and if there is a slight bobble there is a chance it'll go over the bar.

"It's almost like he's trying to hit it with a little bit of force and there's obviously been a little bit of lift of the ball, a little bobble.

"But if you take the weight off it, you can’t miss."