Soyuncu second only to Van Dijk – Gundogan hopes Man City make a move

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is the only centre-back to have enjoyed a better season than Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu in the Premier League this term, according to Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Leicester have been the surprise package of the 2019-20 campaign, with Brendan Rodgers' men sitting third in the Premier League ahead of the season's resumption.

Soyuncu has been regarded as a key component for the Foxes, with the Turkey international playing 28 of their 29 league games, forming a solid partnership with Jonny Evans.

Only Liverpool and Sheffield United have conceded fewer goals than Leicester's 28, and Soyuncu – who stepped in as a replacement for Harry Maguire after he left for Manchester United – has reportedly attracted interest from bigger clubs.

City are among those thought to be keen on the 24-year-old, with Pep Guardiola seemingly eager to bolster his defensive options, and Gundogan would like to see the former Freiburg man in Manchester.

Speaking to Turkish publication Fanatik, Gundogan – whose parents are from Turkey – said: "The first who comes to my mind regarding the Turkish player I'd want to see in Manchester City is Caglar.

"I agree with the general opinion of the football public. This season, Caglar has had the best performance in the Premier League after Van Dijk.

"I didn't know him before. We met when we played each other in matches. In addition to the Premier League games, we also played against Leicester City in a cup.

"We always saw and talked to each other. We started getting to know each other – he's a very good lad. I love him.

"His football understanding and character are also very good, and his performances for both Leicester and the national team have been great."