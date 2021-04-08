Son urges Spurs to call on 'warrior' spirit in Champions League battle

Son Heung-min urged Tottenham to summon the spirit of "warriors" in order to win the battle for a Champions League spot.

Spurs sit sixth, three points behind fourth-placed West Ham with eight games of the Premier League season remaining.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Jose Mourinho's side, who dropped points from a winning position once again as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United last time out.

Spurs have now failed to win six Premier League games this season in which they have led at the interval – the most of any side – heading into Sunday's visit of Manchester United.

But Son, who has 18 goals in all competitions this term, is still upbeat about turning the campaign into a success, with the EFL Cup final against Manchester City to come later this month.

"I'm a really positive guy, we're three points behind the top four and, let's be honest, it would have been even better if we'd won the points against Newcastle, but we didn't and that's really sad," the South Korea star told Tottenham's official website.

"We've nine games left with the cup final and we have to be ready, we have to be warriors, that's very important for the rest of the season."

The London club did manage a strong finish to the interrupted 2019-20 season, winning five and drawing two of their final eight league games to finish sixth and secure a Europa League berth.

Asked if Spurs could take heart from that, Son said: "Yes, we are in a slightly better position than last season.

"We're three points off the top four, it's tight and we all want to play in the Champions League next season, that's our aim, that's the club's aim, the fans' aim as well. That's what we all want. We're all focused on that and we will try as hard as possible to get there."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United represent the next foe for Spurs to vanquish, with Mourinho having overseen a 6-1 win at Old Trafford in October.

The Red Devils have won just once in their previous eight top-flight trips to Tottenham, who are aiming to become the first side to do a league double over a United side under Solskjaer's charge.

But not all the omens favour the hosts, with United on a 22-match unbeaten run away from home in the league.