Sancho still out for Dortmund but Haaland set to face Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund will be without Jadon Sancho for "the next few weeks", but interim coach Edin Terzic is set to be able to call on Erling Haaland against Sevilla.

England winger Sancho scored the winner in Dortmund's DFB-Pokal victory at Borussia Monchengladbach last Tuesday, yet he had to be substituted with a muscle injury just two minutes later.

The 20-year-old subsequently missed Saturday's Klassiker at Bayern Munich, where BVB threw away an early two-goal lead to lose 4-2.

It was just the fifth match Sancho has missed this season, but that tally will grow as he takes time to recover.

Most notably, Sancho will not feature in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Sevilla.

"Jadon will not be available to us for the next few weeks," Terzic said. "With Rapha [Guerreiro] and Gio [Reyna], we have to look."

The coach added: "[Sancho] is a subject in every press conference, so you know his importance. He is one of the most exceptional players in the world, especially in his age group.

"But, with Thorgan Hazard, a player has come back. Unfortunately, Jadon is not our only injury, but a few weeks ago you asked about Axel Witsel.

"Now, when you see Mo Dahoud playing in this position, it's always the chance for another player to show his worth."

Dortmund hold a 3-2 lead and have home advantage for the second leg, with Sancho having created two chances, including an assist, for Haaland in Seville.

Haaland scored twice in that match and added another brace against Bayern, but he later departed with a cut to his ankle.

Terzic confirmed the striker has since taken part in training, however, and he is expected to feature this week.

"[Haaland] got a knock, but it looks good that he can play," the coach said. "Tomorrow we will have another unit in which he will play."

Haaland has 10 Champions League goals in just seven games for Dortmund, becoming the fastest player to this mark at any one club as he broke Roy Makaay's 10-match record for Bayern.

His overall tally in the competition stands at 18 from just 13 outings, meaning he could set a staggering new 20-goal benchmark with a brace on Tuesday. Harry Kane was previously quickest to that total in 24 games.

Two more goals would also make Haaland the first player ever to net a double in four consecutive Champions League appearances.

His strikes last time out against Sevilla made him the fifth man to achieve three in a row.