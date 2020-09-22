Sancho may leave someday, but he is happy at Dortmund - Kehl

Jadon Sancho may eventually leave Borussia Dortmund for a new challenge but will not do so in this transfer window, director Sebastian Kehl reiterated.

Sancho has been heavily linked with Manchester United but the Premier League club have reportedly not met the €120million (£108m) asking price for the England forward.

Dortmund have been firm in insisting Sancho is going nowhere and Kehl doubled down on that stance.

"Jadon has trained well and professionally," Kehl told Ruhr Nachrichten. "He is happy to play football.

"Yes, someday he might leave for a new challenge but right now he is happy at Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Dortmund is happy to have him.

"He is here - and he will stay here. It was an important statement from the club because we have a certain responsibility. Without Jadon, this team is worse."

The Opta data from last season supports Kehl's statement that Dortmund are inferior without the former Manchester City man.

Sancho's 17 league goals trailed only Robert Lewandowski (34) and Timo Werner (28). Thomas Muller (21) was the lone player to have more assists than Sancho's 16 in the Bundesliga.

He was seventh in the league in chances created, crafting 69 opportunities for Dortmund last season.

Dortmund began the 2020-21 Bundesliga season with a 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach, Sancho providing an assist in his 78 minutes on the pitch.