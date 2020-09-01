Rudiger: I contributed to Chelsea signing Werner... hopefully Havertz follows

Antonio Rudiger hopes to help Chelsea secure the signing of Kai Havertz following his involvement in the arrival of Timo Werner.

Havertz is expected to make a £90million (€100m) move from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea, where he would link-up with Germany team-mates Rudiger and Werner.

Rudiger revealed in June he recommended the Blues do their utmost to sign Werner after being asked for an assessment of the striker.

Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz said on Monday he did not expect Havertz to train with the club again following his call-up to the Germany squad for Nations League games against Spain and Switzerland.

Asked if he was trying to entice Havertz to Chelsea, Rudiger said: "I made my contribution to Timo. I hope that it will happen with Kai too."

Chelsea signed Werner from RB Leipzig for a reported £45m (€50m) after he scored 28 goals in the 2019-20 Bundesliga season – a tally only bettered by Robert Lewandowski.

The 24-year-old scored within four minutes of his debut as the Blues drew 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion in a friendly on Saturday and he is eager to continue his goalscoring exploits in the Premier League.

"What the club is asking of me is no less than I am asking of myself. The club bought me to score and I didn't go to London to score 28 goals, saying a few at Leipzig is enough for me now," said Werner.

"I want to prove it there as well as in Leipzig. It feels less like pressure for me, but more like anticipation that I can help celebrate successes."

He added: "The defenders in England are more robust than in the Bundesliga. It's much, much more physical in the Premier League.

"I have to develop myself and take on this physical challenge. English football is very fast. That suits me because I have reasonably good pace."