Ronaldo return has Manchester United buzzing, says Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the return of Cristiano Ronaldo will provide everybody around the club with a timely boost.

United announced on Friday that a deal had been agreed to bring the Portugal captain back to the club for a second spell.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo will reportedly move from Juventus in a deal worth £12.8m (€15m) plus £6.9m (€8m) in add-ons.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful first stint with the Red Devils between 2003 and 2009.

The forward scored 118 goals in 292 appearances while winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup before his world-record transfer to Real Madrid.

And Solskjaer is excited by the potential impact of his former team-mate, who is said to have undergone a medical in Lisbon this weekend.

"The fans have been excited for the last couple of days, we all are of course," he told MUTV.

"He has had such a great career and he has been here before.

"Hopefully, we can just finalise the paperwork and announce it.

"I played with him, he's a great player, he is a top human being, he is a top professional, so he will give everybody in the squad and everybody around the club a buzz."

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw says he and his team-mates cannot wait to line up alongside Ronaldo and tap into his vast experience at the highest level.

"I feel like it's given the club a massive lift, not just inside but also outside," the defender told Sky Sports.

"Obviously, it's a big positive. He's been one of the best players in the world for a number of years now.

"Everyone is excited for him to come in and not just learn from him but to be able to play with him too."