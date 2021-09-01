Ronaldo breaks Ali Daei world record to become top international men's goalscorer of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the leading goalscorer in the history of men's international football after breaking Ali Daei's world record.

The Portugal star, who completed a stunning return to Manchester United this week, scored late on in Wednesday's World Cup qualifying clash against the Republic of Ireland to bring up his 110th international goal.

Ronaldo's record-breaking goal came in the final minute of normal time. Moments after he saw a free-kick parried away by Gavin Buzunu, the 36-year-old was on hand to plant a trademark header into the bottom-left corner from Goncalo Guedes' teasing cross.



He scored twice in the Euro 2020 meeting with France on June 23 to match Daei on 109 goals in senior matches for Portugal.

The 36-year-old, along with Iran great Daei, is one of only two men to score more than 100 times in international matches.

He scored his first Portugal goal back in June 2004, heading in a Luis Figo cross in a 2-1 group-stage defeat to eventual European champions Greece.

Ronaldo's 100th goal came 16 years later when he scored a free-kick in a 2-0 Nations League win over Sweden in September last year.

His favourite opponents are Sweden and Lithuania, against whom he has scored seven times.