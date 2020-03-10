PSG clash will be similar to training session – Burki

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki reckons facing Paris Saint-Germain behind closed doors will feel similar to a training session.

The second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday will be played without fans in attendance due to coronavirus.

Burki, whose side won the first leg 2-1, said he expected it to be similar to Dortmund's final training session.

"I've never experienced anything like that," he told BVB-TV on Tuesday.

"I don't know what to expect from this game, I guess it will be similar to today's final training session, but with another team on the pitch that also wants to win as well.

"We have to be totally focused, unfortunately without our fans, but I am pretty sure they will support us from their homes.

"We will try to make the best out of it and make our fans celebrate."

Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre is also expecting an unusual atmosphere during the second leg.

"I have experienced such a situation about 20 years ago with Servette, and this was not that good I can tell you," he said.

"We are used to playing in front of our fans whether it's at home and even abroad, and even if the games aren't always against the same level of competition.

"Usually there is a lot of emotion here at the Paris stadium, but playing without spectators is something different."

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is in doubt for the second leg due to illness, while Dortmund will be without the injured Marco Reus.