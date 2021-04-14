Porto must be proud despite Champions League exit - Oliveira

Sergio Oliveira described Porto's Champions League exit at the hands of Chelsea as "frustrating and sad", but said they must be "proud of our journey".

Mehdi Taremi's stunning acrobatic stoppage-time volley proved to be too little, too late as Porto could only beat the Blues 1-0 at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Tuesday.

A 2-0 victory in the first leg at the same ground in Seville ensured it was Thomas Tuchel's side who progressed to the semi-finals.

Porto showed no shortage of endeavour, but lacked ideas in the final third until substitute Taremi's sublime strike in the closing stages of the second leg.

The Primeira Liga champions could only muster two shots on target against a well-organised Chelsea side and midfielder Oliveira was left to rue their first-leg lapses.

He told TVI: "It's frustrating and sad, but it's football. We must be proud of our journey. Even in this tie, we had many moments when we were superior to Chelsea.

"We were penalised for two moments of a lack of attention, but it is part of football. These were team mistakes, not individual ones. The Champions League is over, now we have the [Primeira Liga] championship, which is our main goal."

Oliveira had no complaints over the way Chelsea set about finishing off the job.

He added: "With the advantage of two goals, I think Chelsea came to manage us. They wanted to calm down the tempo and our intensity. If we were two goals ahead, I think we would have done the same.

"Unfortunately we scored close to the end. Our aim was to score the first goal as quickly as possible, unfortunately we were unable to do that."