Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich: The key Opta facts from the Champions League final

Bayern Munich sealed Champions League glory with a tense 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Kingsley Coman's second-half header proved decisive as Bayern were crowned champions of Europe for the sixth time.

It was an altogether more disappointing evening for PSG in Lisbon as the club's first appearance in the final ended in defeat.

Here we take a look at the key Opta facts from the final.

- Bayern Munich's sixth European Cup/Champions League victory puts them level with Liverpool. Only Real Madrid (13) and Milan (7) have been crowned champions on more occasions.

- Paris Saint-Germain failed to score in a game in a major UEFA European competition for the first time in 35 matches, last failing to do so in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in April 2016.

- Bayern are the first team in European Cup/Champions League history to win every game en route to winning the competition (11 wins).

- Each of the last seven teams competing in their first European Cup/Champions League final have lost, with the last first-time winners being Borussia Dortmund in 1997 against Juventus.

- Bayern are the first team in European Cup/Champions League history to win 11 games in a row in the competition.

- On only four previous occasions has a manager older than Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick (55 years, 181 days) won the Champions League (Raymond Goethals with Marseille in 1993 – 71; Jupp Heynckes with Bayern in 2013 – 68; and Alex Ferguson with Manchester United in 1999 and 2008 – 57 and 66).

- Bayern became just the third side in Champions League history to hit the 500-goal mark in the competition, after Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567).

- Bayern attacker Coman became the fifth Frenchman to score in a Champions League final (Karim Benzema 2018; Zinedine Zidane 2002; Marcel Desailly 1994; and Basile Boli 1993).

- PSG's Keylor Navas, formerly of Real Madrid, became just the third goalkeeper to appear in a Champions League final with two different teams, after Jorg Butt (Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen) and Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United and Ajax).

- PSG's Thiago Silva became the first Brazilian to start a European Cup/Champions League final as captain.