Neymar: PSG lost the battle but the war continues against Man City

Neymar said "we lost the battle but the war continues" as the Paris Saint-Germain superstar keeps the faith with the club's Champions League hopes in the balance.

Manchester City seized control of the semi-final tie thanks to Wednesday's 2-1 victory in Paris, where Pep Guardiola's visitors produced a sensational second-half turnaround against PSG.

PSG captain Marquinhos opened the scoring in the 15th minute as last season's runners-up outplayed City in the opening half in the French capital.

But Kevin De Bruyne's awkward cross-cum-shot found the back of the net just past the hour-mark and Riyad Mahrez's free-kick put City ahead seven minutes later, while PSG ended the match with 10 men following Idrissa Gueye's 77th-minute red card.

As PSG face an uphill task ahead of their return leg in Manchester, Neymar reacted to the result via social media.

"We lost the battle but the war continues," Neymar wrote in a Twitter post post-match. "I believe in my team.

"I believe that we can be better than we were. ALLEZ PARIS. One per cent chance 99 per cent faith."

Neymar has not scored in his last six games in the knockout stages of the Champions League, with his last goal outside the group stage coming against Borussia Dortmund in 2019-20.

The midweek collapse was the first time PSG suffered Champions League defeat when leading at half-time since 2001 – against Deportivo La Coruna.

PSG are winless in their four European games against City (D2 L2), only facing Juventus (eight) on more occasions without ever winning in their history.