Match-winner Coman savours 'extraordinary' Champions League triumph

Kingsley Coman savoured the "extraordinary" feeling of scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final after Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain to complete the treble.

Coman headed the only goal of the game after 59 minutes at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday as Bayern were crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time.

The forward was the first Frenchman since the legendary Zinedine Zidane in 2002 to score the decisive goal in the biggest game in European club football.

Unstoppable Bayern won the final 21 games of an incredible season and became the first side to win every game in a Champions League campaign.

Coman was in dreamland in Lisbon, but also expressed sympathy for his former club.

He told RMC Sports: “It's extraordinary, a great happiness. A little sadness for Paris, they have had an extraordinary journey. we must respect what Paris has done.

"We tried to put a lot of pressure on them. They played on the counter, but didn't concede a goal, that's the most important thing.

"Paris played a great game, so did we. It was a great final."