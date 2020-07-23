Man Utd are the biggest club in the world and need Champions League football – Williams

Manchester United are the biggest club in the world and need to be back in the Champions League, full-back Brandon Williams says.

The Red Devils drew 1-1 with West Ham at Old Trafford on Tuesday to move into third in the table, above Chelsea on goal difference and a point ahead of Leicester City.

United head to Leicester on the Premier League's final day on Sunday knowing that a draw would be enough to secure a top-four finish.

Williams says they must go to the King Power Stadium full of confidence as they look to return to Europe's top table in 2020-21.

"Of course, we wanted the victory [against West Ham], but we got a result that's put us in the position we wanted to be in, inside the top four," he told MUTV.

"We've got to go there now [to Leicester] with full confidence that we'll win because we're the biggest club in the world and we need to be playing where this club needs to be playing, which is [in] the Champions League.

"We've managed to get to where we are now and we're in the position that we need to defend, so we're going there with full confidence that we're going to play Champions League football.

"We're going there to win and not to have any nerves going there. Just doing what we need to do."

Mason Greenwood equalised for United after Michail Antonio had put West Ham ahead from the penalty spot following a Paul Pogba handball.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side failed to kick on after scoring, though, and looked weary at times during what was their fourth match in all competitions in nine days.

United won just one of those fixtures, but Williams believes their league position will give them enough of a boost to complete the job at Leicester.

"We got the goal and had the momentum, but then we lost it all and we sat back," he said.

"But as I said, we've got a result that's taken us above Leicester and we'll go in there with full confidence."