Man City star Rodri praises 'amazing' Liverpool

Manchester City midfielder Rodri applauded Liverpool for their "amazing" Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were 25 points clear atop the table when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

City were coming off back-to-back Premier League titles, while Liverpool are on the verge of a first league crown since 1990.

Rodri paid tribute to Klopp's side, who have won 27 of 29 Premier League games this season.

"Sometimes football is like this. Liverpool have been amazing this season in the Premier League," the Spaniard told Sky Sports News on Wednesday.

"They have focused their entire mentality on the Premier League only and in these situations the only thing you can do is clap.

"But we've had many problems this year. We have had lots of injuries and important players out but it's not been a bad season for us – we're second.

"It's not where we want to be but sometimes it's like this and we have to keep going. I think we are proud of the season we've done."

While Liverpool were well clear in the Premier League, City sat second – having won the Community Shield and EFL Cup – and were still alive in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Rodri said he was pleased with City's campaign despite being so far off the pace in the Premier League.

"We already have two titles and we have a chance to get another two including the Champions League," he said.

"I think it's not a bad season so for me from an individual aspect I'm really happy with our season."