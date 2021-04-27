Man City star Gundogan donates 3,000 meals to those in need in Indonesia

Ilkay Gundogan has joined forces with Manchester City fans in Indonesia to provide 3,000 meals to needy people in the country.

The City star has timed the gesture to coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with an orphanage in Jakarta one of the beneficiaries of his generosity.

Gundogan has also sent gifts, including City shirts bearing his number eight, with the club's Indonesian supporters' group delivering the meals and presents.

The 30-year-old German, who is enjoying a stellar campaign at the Etihad Stadium, has also given to other causes recently, providing care packages to health workers and the elderly near his family home in Gelsenkirchen amid the pandemic.

Closer to where he plies his trade, Gundogan has auctioned off personal items such as match-worn kits to raise money for the hospitality industry in Manchester.