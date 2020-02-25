Man City go double denim for Champions League trip to Madrid

Manchester City's players turned on the style ahead of their clash with Real Madrid, with Pep Guardiola's squad travelling for the Champions League fixture decked out in double denim.

The squad wore blue jeans and denim shirts from brand DSquared2 over the top of black tee-shirts on their departure from Manchester on Tuesday.

The choice of attire certainly made a statement - a fashion statement, that is - as they set off for the Spanish capital.

Bernardo Silva gave a thumbs up, perhaps offering his approval of the outfit, in one of the pictures posted by the Premier League side on Twitter, though they were quickly taken down.

Raheem Sterling - who has not played since suffering a thigh injury in the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham at the start of February - was among the travelling party, suggesting the England international is set to feature in the game.

Madrid will hope to make the most of home advantage on Wednesday in the first leg of the last-16 tie, with the return fixture taking place at the Etihad Stadium on March 17.