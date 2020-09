Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for coronavirus, Manchester City have confirmed.

The Premier League side revealed the duo had contracted COVID-19, though they were displaying no symptoms, and were currently self-isolating.

The 2020-21 Premier League season begins on Saturday, September 12, though City's first fixture in the competition is against Wolves on September 21, in 14 days' time.