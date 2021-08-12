Lukaku 'happy and blessed' to be back at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku feels "happy and blessed" after sealing a return to Chelsea, a club that has always remained close to his heart.

Lukaku led Inter to their first Serie A title in over a decade last season, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists across all competitions for Antonio Conte's team.

Conte had wanted to bring the powerful forward back to Chelsea – who sold him to Everton in 2014 – during his time in charge, but Lukaku instead moved to Manchester United.

Now 28, Lukaku is back at Stamford Bridge following a transfer reportedly worth £97.5million, a club record and just shy of the British record Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish.

"I'm happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club," Lukaku, who joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2011 but failed to score in his first spell at the club, told the Blues' official website.

"It's been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I'm coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

"The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together.

"Since I left Chelsea, it's been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can't wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."

Lukaku represents the first major piece of business for Chelsea during the transfer window, with Olivier Giroud sold to Milan.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "Romelu Lukaku is quite simply one of the world's best strikers and goalscorers.

"We are absolutely delighted to be bringing him back to the club he loves and are excited to be adding his talent to our Champions League-winning squad.

"We are of course looking to build on last season's success, and Lukaku will play a big role in achieving our targets. I'm sure all Chelsea fans will join me in saying 'welcome home, Romelu!'"

Thomas Tuchel's squad begin the new Premier League season against Crystal Palace on Saturday.