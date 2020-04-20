Liverpool 'hit the jackpot' with Klopp appointment, says Fabregas

Liverpool "hit the jackpot" when they hired Jurgen Klopp as manager, according to former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Klopp arrived at Anfield in the 2015-16 season and led the club to the finals of the EFL Cup and Europa League, both of which ended in defeats.

Another painful loss followed in the 2017-18 Champions League final, but 12 months later Liverpool beat Tottenham to be crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time.

Liverpool finished runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League last year and were 25 points clear of Pep Guardiola's men this time around when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fabregas, a World Cup winner with Spain in 2010, likes what he has seen of the Reds under the amiable German.

Responding to a question on a Twitter Q&A, Fabregas wrote: "[Liverpool are an] outstanding club that hit the jackpot hiring Klopp and giving him the right players and time to build something very special."

Monaco midfielder Fabregas answered several questions, including one about which coach has taught him the most during his career.

"Really taught me in different moments and for different reasons (not only footballing)... I would say Wenger and Conte," he answered.

"Arsene technically and Conte mentally and he also made a player that I didn't know I could be."

Fabregas also named Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard and Radamel Falcao as the best players he has played with at Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and Monaco respectively.