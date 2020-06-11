Liverpool getting 'a very good player' as Grujic prepares for Anfield return

Liverpool have been assured Marko Grujic will return to Anfield as a more complete player following two years on loan at Hertha Berlin.

Serbia international Grujic is coming to the end of his stay at Hertha, who have confirmed he will head back to his parent club at the end of the month.

The 24-year-old former Red Star Belgrade midfielder may find there is a role for him in Jurgen Klopp's plans for next season.

Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz said: "It is 100 per cent certain that the loan agreement between us and Liverpool and the contract with Marko Grujic will end on June 30.

"It has been agreed by both clubs that he will return to Liverpool. The conclusion of this loan agreement over the past two years is very positive and it has had positive effects on everyone who has been involved.

"Liverpool will get back a player who is definitely more experienced than he has been before, because he earned very important game practice.

"And we also had profit out of this past two years with Marko. Marko is a player who is present in both penalty boxes. Just in his first year he played extraordinary. Now after the restart he is getting back into his good shape.

"He is just a very good player. So for me this loan agreement definitely made sense."