Liverpool defender Robertson declares himself fit to face Chelsea

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has declared himself fit to play in Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea after recovering from an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old missed the opening two games of the Premier League season after damaging ligaments in the Reds' pre-season friendly draw with Athletic Bilbao on August 8.

However, Robertson was among the substitutes for Saturday's 2-0 victory over Burnley and is now pushing for inclusion to face likely title rivals Chelsea at Anfield later this week.

Robertson, who signed a new long-term deal with Liverpool on Tuesday, told his club's official website: "I'm back in full training now.

"I fully trained on Friday, just one day before the [Burnley] game – maybe a bit ahead of schedule but I think the physios just wanted rid of me, to be honest!

"Obviously I've been very lucky in my career that I've not had too many injuries and certainly not long-term injuries, and long may that continue.

"But yeah, I'm a nightmare when I’m injured and I want to get back out on the pitch as quickly as possible.

"For me, as soon as I did it and I got the scan results I said, 'I think Burnley is in my sights' and there was a couple of people who said, 'Yeah, you've got a chance'.

"I managed to cling on to them and a couple of people said I had no chance, so I avoided them until it was more realistic! I tried my best, I tried everything.

"I was out running and I felt as if I could maybe have trained a day or two earlier but the experts we have at this club are excellent and I still needed to tick a couple of boxes.

"Luckily I did that on the Thursday. Then I fully trained with the team on the Friday. Obviously the gaffer put me on the bench, which was probably unexpected but I was happy.

"When you're at the game and everything is involved, you just want to be on the pitch, but I think that was unrealistic on Saturday.

"Now I've trained today and I'll have a full week of training so let's see what happens against Chelsea. But I'll be ready, I'll be ready to play, and like I said, I'll hopefully be fit for the rest of the season now."

Robertson has established himself as a regular for Liverpool at left-back since joining from Hull City in 2017, making 177 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He featured 36 times for the Reds in their title-winning campaign two seasons ago and again impressed last time out, with his eight direct goal involvements bettered only by team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (nine) among Premier League defenders.

Despite Robertson's return to fitness, the Scotland international faces a challenge ousting Kostas Tsimikas from the side following the latter's solid start to 2021-22.

Tsimikas has helped Liverpool to back-to-back clean sheets in their first two matches and assisted Diogo Jota's opener in the win against Burnley, with his four chances created bettered by four other defenders in the division so far this term.