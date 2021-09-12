Liverpool couldn't do business just to be in the 'circus', says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has no qualms over Liverpool's approach to recruitment and insists he will not conduct transfer business just to be part of a "circus".

The Reds' only major signing of the recently shut window was centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who cost a reported £36million from RB Leipzig.

It is a sum completely gazumped by the likes of title rivals Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea – all of whom spent heavily in the market.

Liverpool did, though, manage to tie down key players to new deals, with Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Andy Robertson and Alisson among those to commit to extended stays at Anfield.

Klopp, who has led Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory during his time in charge, has no intention of changing his approach to player signings.

"I signed up for doing things this way and in that time we've been quite successful," said Klopp.

"We've won a couple of trophies doing things exactly [this way] but we then get asked why do you do that? It's always the same.

"We thought it made sense that we sign up our squad that we already have here, and we did that.

"That is not as spectacular as all the rest around, I cannot change that because you cannot do transfer business just to be in a circus.

"Other teams signed players, fine, and now we will play them and see what we can do."

Last month, City boss Pep Guardiola seemed to take exception to comments made by Klopp regarding the big spending of other clubs.

Klopp suggested that his thoughts were maybe not taken in the manner they were intended.

"I obviously annoy some other managers and I don't want to annoy them," he added.

"I say something, I think it's right, it is probably right in my mind and then two days later I hear the response from somebody and think, 'why is he on his toes?'

"Honestly, I couldn't care less what other clubs are doing."

Liverpool have seven points from their opening three Premier League games and travel to Leeds United on Sunday.