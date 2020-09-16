Lampard's vision sold Chelsea to me, says Werner

Timo Werner says Frank Lampard's vision for how he wants Chelsea to play convinced him to sign for the Premier League side.

The Germany international joined the Blues for a reported £47.5million from RB Leipzig ahead of the 2020-21 season and made his debut in Monday's 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Werner had no shortage of potential suitors across Europe but the 24-year-old says he had little hesitation in committing to Chelsea after Lampard demonstrated how he would fit into his system.

"He called me a lot," he told a media conference. "We had a lot of conversations, he texted me a lot and he sent me some videos where he could show me what style of football he wants to play.

"So, for me, those were important things to know about moving to a new club.

"I loved playing for Leipzig and everything was well for me there so it was really important for me to come to a team with a vision that fits my style of football.

"I think the whole Premier League fits very well to my style of football because it's so fast and fast players have really good space to go there and play well."

Werner, who is expected to recover from a dead leg before Monday's clash with Premier League champions Liverpool, also praised Lampard's personal touch in their conversations.

"He's a very nice and calm guy, who makes it clear what he wants and what his football style is. And he makes it clear that you're not only a player but also a person," he added.

"Not like a friend because he's the manager and you have to have a respectful relationship. But also he sees you the other way; as a person, not just as a footballer, so that was really impressive for me and that's one of the reasons why I came here."