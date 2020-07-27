Lampard not rushing Kepa decision after dropping Chelsea goalkeeper

Frank Lampard will wait until the end of the season to assess his Chelsea squad after dropping goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa, 25, has come under fire for his performances this season and was replaced by Willy Caballero in the starting XI as Chelsea beat Wolves 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, securing a top-four finish.

Chelsea face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday and then meet Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, having lost the opening match 3-0.

Lampard said he was not making a decision on his goalkeepers just yet, with the club linked with a move for Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak.

"The idea that we haven't kept enough clean sheets is definitely not just a reflection of the goalkeeper, that's something that we have to work on as a team, look at how we train and maybe how we recruit going forward," the Chelsea head coach told a news conference.

"I don't want to pinpoint it on Kepa. Kepa decision was a choice, probably on recent form and recent situation, a tough time for him.

"I felt like Willy coming in with confidence, off the back of a strong performance against Man United last week was what we needed for the game.

"I don't want to jump forward beyond the Arsenal game next week. It would be wrong. The squad is really strong at the moment as a unit, how they are on and off the pitch.

"I want that to stay for one more week domestically, then Bayern Munich. Looking to next season after that."

Kepa became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he arrived at Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for £71.6million (€80m) in 2018.