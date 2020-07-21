Lampard not ruling out more attacking signings amid Havertz links

Frank Lampard refused to rule out more attacking signings for Chelsea in the transfer window as the Premier League club reportedly edge closer to acquiring Kai Havertz.

The Blues will be bolstered by the arrivals of forwards Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner for the 2020-21 campaign, but their business is unlikely to end there and reports suggest Germany international Havertz wants a Stamford Bridge switch too.

Bayer Leverkusen are believed to be holding out for around £90million for the 21-year-old, who scored 12 times and provided six assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances in 2019-20.

"I'm not talking about Kai Havertz," Lampard told a news conference ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday, when a win would seal a top-four spot for Chelsea.

"I've said before he's a player of another team. I'm looking at a game tomorrow that is so huge for this club, the last thing I want to do is talk about players from other teams."

The former England international hinted that he would be open to more attacking arrivals beyond Ziyech and Werner, though.

Both Willian and Pedro are out of contract at the end of this campaign, while youngsters Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi have struggled for form and fitness of late.

"The idea of the two players that we've brought in are they are attacking talents and you bring in players like that to try and improve what you have at your disposal," Lampard said of Ziyech and Werner.

"We know players may be moving on naturally at the end of contracts. We know it's something that in certain games, where we've had a lot of possession of the ball... chances created to a high level, we maybe haven't quite done that.

"I think those two signings are hopefully going to add to us in that case.

"After that, what comes in the summer, comes after the next few huge games for us."