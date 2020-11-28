Klopp hopeful over Wijnaldum stay at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp hopes Georginio Wijnaldum extends his stay at Liverpool and the manager remains optimistic.

Wijnaldum is out of contract with the Premier League champions at the end of the season and the midfielder has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, Klopp had no update on the Netherlands international – but he would like the 30-year-old to remain at Anfield.

"I cannot really say a lot about that. I would be happy if he would stay here – that's maybe the only thing," he said.

"But sitting here, I'm pretty happy with Gini. You see when you look at most of the line-ups."

Wijnaldum arrived at Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016 and has helped the club win the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Since 2016-17, Wijnaldum has missed just 11 Premier League games for Liverpool. They have won five, drawn four and lost two, a win percentage of 45.5, compared to 70.7 in the 150 games he has played.

They have also averaged more goals for (2.2 to 1.8), fewer goals against (0.9 to 1.3), more points per game (2.3 to 1.7) with Wijnaldum during that time.

Asked if Wijnaldum was in his best form since joining Liverpool, Klopp praised the midfielder's consistency.

"That might be only because your memories are not that good. He played always good. That's why he played that amount of games," he said.

"I cannot remember a lot of bad games, to be honest. He played for us in plenty of positions, different positions. He's in a good moment, thank God. Long may it continue. That's it.

"It's good and there's nothing else to say about it, to be honest. As long as nothing is decided, everything is possible and I'm positive."

Liverpool are second in the Premier League table ahead of their trip to Brighton.