Kabak 'proud' of Liverpool spell as defender confirms Anfield departure

Ozan Kabak has confirmed he will not be remaining at Liverpool beyond his initial loan deal in a heartfelt open letter to the club's supporters.

The Turkey international arrived from Bundesliga strugglers Schalke in January as Jurgen Klopp looked to ease a major injury crisis at centre-back.

He went on to make nine appearances in the Premier League as the Reds turned their season around to clinch a third-placed finish, though he missed the final five games due to fitness issues of his own.

Liverpool had negotiated an £18million option to buy as part of the loan deal with Schalke, but the chances of that being triggered appeared to be dashed by the signing of Ibrahima Konate in early June.

Kabak has now revealed that to be the case, though he made clear that he has no regrets over his short-term stay at Anfield.

He wrote: "Dear Liverpool family, I would like to thank you for the compassion and support you have shown towards me since the day I arrived.

"I believe the experience I have gathered during my four months stay here has been a very important one.

"I have learnt a lot from my manager Jurgen Klopp and all my team-mates and I was proud to be part of this special family.

"I will always remember my days here at Liverpool with great happiness and the special song which you have kindly gifted me."

Kabak is said to be attracting interest from Leicester City and RB Leipzig as he plots an escape from relegated Schalke.