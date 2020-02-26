I always enjoy coming back! Gnabry revels after putting on another London show

Serge Gnabry says he always enjoys returning to London, after he scored twice in Bayern Munich's 3-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Gnabry netted four times in a 7-2 rout of Tottenham in October during Bayern's last trip to the English capital and the Germany international – a former Arsenal player – shined once more on his return to London.

The forward scored Bayern's opening two goals in the space of three second-half minutes, with the excellent Alphonso Davies teeing up Robert Lewandowski with 14 minutes remaining.

"I certainly do," Gnabry told BT Sport when asked if he enjoys playing in London. "I have a lot of friends here. A lot of them were in the stands tonight and I think they were giving me good power.

"So of course, I always enjoy coming back!"

Bayern have one foot in the last eight ahead of the second leg on March 18, though Gnabry insists the Bundesliga leaders will not allow any complacency to creep in even with a three-goal cushion.

"Three goals should give us a lot of confidence. We need to be prepared for the second leg and we can't take it serious enough," he added.

"We saw last season with Liverpool beating Barcelona after a 3-0 advantage, we know we have to be careful, we have to go into the second leg with all of our focus.

"We knew we had to be patient, we had the game in control even in the first half, had a couple of chances and didn't take them, but we knew we'd get our chances and in the end we took them.

In his post-match news conference, Bayern coach Hansi Flick was asked whether he found it strange that Arsenal had allowed Gnabry to leave for Werder Bremen back in 2016.

"No I'm happy," said Flick, who also confirmed Kingsley Coman had suffered a muscular strain and would require five days' rest.

It was a sentiment echoed by Thomas Muller, who is delighted to playing alongside a player in such fine form as Gnabry.

"I'm happy he is scoring so much in London now and not five years ago, because if that were the case he probably wouldn't be with us now," Muller told Sky Sport.