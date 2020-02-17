Hysaj a doubt for Napoli-Barcelona with sprained knee

Napoli could be without Elseid Hysaj when they take on Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with the right-back having suffered a sprained knee.

Albania international Hysaj went off with 10 minutes remaining in Napoli's 1-0 Serie A victory over Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday.

Tests carried out on Monday showed the 26-year-old has sustained damage to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Reports in Italy suggest Hysaj could be set for two weeks on the sidelines, which makes him a doubt for the visit of Barcelona next Tuesday.

Napoli face Brescia in Serie A on Friday and entertain Torino four days after taking on Barca at Stadio San Paolo.

The second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter, in which they hold a 1-0 aggregate lead, is scheduled for March 5.