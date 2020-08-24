Herrera keen to see PSG restart after Champions League loss

Ander Herrera urged Paris Saint-Germain to "start again" after falling to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Sunday.

PSG were unable to claim a maiden Champions League title as Kingsley Coman's second-half goal proved to be enough for a 1-0 Bayern victory in Lisbon.

Thomas Tuchel's men won four trophies in 2019-20, including Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue, as well as reaching the club's first Champions League final.

Herrera said the loss to Bayern was hard to accept, but he called for PSG to move forward.

"Right now it's difficult to sleep, it's difficult to speak, it's difficult to explain," the PSG midfielder said, via UEFA.com.

"But, from tomorrow, at least myself, and I'm sure my team-mates as well, we're going to start again.

"We've built something very, very important for the club."

While PSG had their chances, Coman's header in the 59th minute was enough to secure Bayern their sixth European Cup/Champions League title.

Herrera lamented PSG's missed opportunities, saying: "They were more clinical than us.

"When you play another top team in Europe, if you don't score, they will."

PSG are due to begin their 2020-21 Ligue 1 season against Lens on Saturday.