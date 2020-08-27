Henderson happy with focused Liverpool ahead of 'new start'

Jordan Henderson believes Liverpool look ready for the new season as they prepare for their Premier League title defence.

The Reds ended a 30-year wait to be crowned champions but there has been little time to dwell on t, considering the restructured schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jurgen Klopp's squad have spent time at a training camp in Austria as part of their pre-season plans, including playing friendly fixtures against Salzburg and Stuttgart.

Henderson is still recovering from a knee injury that cut short his involvement in the previous campaign, though the England midfielder has been impressed by what he has seen from the squad during the trip.

They are next in action against Arsenal on Saturday in the Community Shield, offering Liverpool an early chance to claim silverware as they bid to build on what they achieved in 2019-20.

"You've got to look at the players in the squad and the manager as well, it's always about looking forward and wanting more and improving," Henderson said during an interview with Liverpool's official website.

"I think that's just natural to us now. We've always looked at the next game as we always see it as the biggest one and that 90 minutes we give everything to win.

"Pre-season is no different, you know you've got to train so hard to be ready for the first game of the season, which for us comes against Arsenal in the Community Shield – so a little bit earlier than everybody else.

"We've got to be right at it come that first game and we've got another chance to win silverware. The Premier League starts pretty quick after that as well, so you need to be ready, as you do in every season. As I say, by the looks of it, we are."

Henderson also revealed he had not heard much talk about ending the title drought, instead the focus switching to a "new start" with games set to come thick and fast in the opening months.

"To be honest, we haven't spoken about it," Henderson said. "It's more about, 'Have you enjoyed your holiday?'

"We've been cracking on, really working hard. New season, new start and a lot more things we want to go on and achieve.

"[I'm] really excited to see what we can do this season, another big season for us. Hopefully we can take confidence from the last year or two, but we need to stay hungry and need to keep the desire to go and want more."