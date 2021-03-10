Haaland's jab at Sevilla goalkeeper after retaken penalty: I scored when he didn't cheat

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland believes karma played a role in his duel with Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, insisting "I scored when he didn't cheat" in the absorbing Champions League last-16 clash.

History-making Haaland netted a brace as Dortmund drew 2-2 with LaLiga visitors Sevilla on Tuesday but advanced to the quarter-finals 5-4 on aggregate.

Haaland became the quickest player to 20 Champions League goals after reaching the milestone in his 14th game in the competition.

The 20-year-old broke the record after scoring a 54th-minute penalty – the in-demand Norway forward celebrating in the face of Bounou following the retaken spot-kick.

Bounou had saved the initial penalty but play was pulled back after he left his line and Haaland made no mistake from 12 yards second time around.

Haaland savoured the moment post-match after the pair exchanged taunts at Signal Iduna Park.

"I missed and then he cheated. So then I took it again and then I scored when he didn't cheat," Haaland said.

"When he was screaming in my face after the first one, I was thinking, oh, it'll be even better to score another goal. And, yeah, that's what happened. So it was nice."

Haaland added: "I think it's karma."

Aged 20 years and 231 days, Haaland also became the youngest player to score in six consecutive Champions League matches, while he is the first player in the history of the competition to score at least two goals in four consecutive appearances.

Led by Haaland, Dortmund will now feature in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2016-17 after eliminating the Europa League holders.

"To be in the next round feels very big," Haaland said. "We knew they were going to come at us very hard, but when we scored they needed three."