Grujic expects Liverpool future to be determined soon

Marko Grujic hopes to discuss his Liverpool future in the coming months having admitted it is difficult to make the breakthrough at Anfield.

The Serbian midfielder, who turns 24 next week, is currently on his second season-long loan spell with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Prior to that, he spent time with Cardiff City in the Championship and it has been over two years since he made a Premier League appearance for Liverpool.

Grujic is under contract until 2023 but his lack of first-team opportunities under Jurgen Klopp means he knows he must consider his next step carefully.

"I hope that [talks] will happen in the next few months," he told The Athletic.

"I'm sure we will sit down and discuss what is best for the club and what is best for me.

“I'm not a youngster any more. At the age of 24, I'm at the stage when I need to be making important steps in my career. I need to think and I need to be clever about what happens next.

"Is the best thing to stay in Liverpool and wait for a chance or is it time to have another loan or move to another club? At the moment, I don't know the answer. Everything is still open.

"The Bundesliga is a good league and over the past two years I’ve gained a lot of important experience and I feel like I’ve improved as a player."

Klopp typically operates with a three-man midfield and is blessed with plenty of options in that area, including Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnadlum, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

"That challenge is so big," Grujic added. "Those boys have performed so well this season, which I'm happy about.

"There are a lot of quality midfielders at Liverpool. It's honestly hard to get a chance."