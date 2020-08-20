Gnabry eyeing Champions League title in pursuit of Bayern treble

Serge Gnabry is eyeing Champions League glory and a treble of trophies this season after Bayern Munich defeated Lyon to reach Sunday's final.

Gnabry's first-half brace and a late Robert Lewandowski goal helped Bayern top Lyon 3-0 in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

Bundesliga champions and DFB-Pokal winners Bayern are on the cusp of their first treble in seven years as Paris Saint-Germain await in the decider.

"We really want to win the final. That will be the deciding factor, we will give our all to win the treble," Gnabry said.

"It would be the icing on the cake of a super season for us," the Germany international added to DAZN.

Bayern had to weather an early storm as Lyon dominated, the Ligue 1 side – who stunned Juventus and Manchester City en route to the semis – unfortunate not to take the lead after Karl Toko Ekambi hit the post.

Hansi Flick's Bayern made the most of Lyon's wastefulness, Gnabry's powerful strike breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute before doubling the lead 15 minutes later.

Lewandowski scored his 55th goal of the season two minutes from the end as he and Gnabry became the most prolific duo in Champions League history with 24 combined goals this season – eclipsing the record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale (23).

"Lyon put a lot of pressure on us," said Gnabry as Bayern eye their first Champions League title since 2013, while the German giants will feature in the final for the 11th time.

"They were very aggressive, they didn't give us many chances early on and we had a bit of luck in the beginning before finding our feet.

"You can't defend against everything, but all in all we were very strong."