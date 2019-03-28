Forlan fancies Man United's chances against Barcelona

Former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan believes the Red Devils can upstage Lionel Messi's Barcelona in the Champions League.

United will face Barca in the quarter-finals next month following their dramatic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are fifth in the Premier League but have enjoyed a resurgence under their former forward, while Barca are on track for successive LaLiga titles.

Forlan – who won the Premier League and FA Cup during his two years at Old Trafford – fancies United's chances against the Spanish giants.

"Well they have a different game against Barcelona," Forlan said. "But they are a really good team and in football you never know what's going to happen.

"They have a really good game in front, a difficult one. But they have a great team with good players.

"United do really well at home, they could have a good possibility for elimination [of Barcelona]."

Before the first leg at Old Trafford on April 10, United will face Watford and Wolves in the Premier League.

After consecutive losses in the league and FA Cup, United return to action at home to Watford on Saturday while Barca – 10 points clear atop the table – welcome rivals Espanyol to Camp Nou.