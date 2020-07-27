Fernandes: Man Utd deserve Champions League football... but we want more

Manchester United deserve to be in the Champions League but should now be fighting for multiple trophies, according to Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal star scored a penalty to help the Red Devils to a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday, a result that secured third place in the Premier League.

United have been rewarded for a substantial upturn in form - inspired by Fernandes' arrival from Sporting CP in January - and will be back in the Champions League next season for the first time since 2018-19.

While he is happy to have achieved their goal of a top-four finish, Fernandes insists it is silverware that should be the focus now for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

"Of course, playing Champions League is always special and I hope it can be with the supporters, that will be more special," he told MUTV.

"We deserve to be in the best games, in the best European competition. Nothing against the Europa League, but everyone knows the best competition is the Champions League.

"We feel good, it's what we wanted. We trained hard and we worked hard for this moment. We know the only thing we could achieve this season was getting into the Champions League, so we fought hard for that.

"But we are not happy enough because we know this club and these players, they can bring much more for the club. I think we have qualities enough to fight for some titles - more than one title, you know? I think we need to win some trophies and then we'll be really happy."

United could yet end the prolonged 2019-20 season with a trophy as they will return to Europa League action next month.

A 5-0 win over LASK in the first leg of the last-16 tie means they are firm favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, where they will face either Copenhagen or Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir in Cologne.

"Now our focus is on the Europa League because this is a really good trophy and we want to win," Fernandes said.

"I came to Manchester to win trophies. We need to play every game to win. If we go into the Europa League and win every game, we know we'll win the trophy."