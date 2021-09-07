Fabinho: Liverpool ready for 'intense' challenge as fixtures ramp up

Liverpool are primed and ready for the intensity of their season to kick up a notch as the Reds prepare to do battle on three fronts in the coming weeks, says Fabinho.

Going into the international break, the Reds had taken seven points from their opening three Premier League games, with Sunday's trip to Leeds United next on the agenda.

Following that visit to Elland Road, Jurgen Klopp's men host Milan in the Champions League, with a visit to Norwich City in the EFL Cup coming hot on the heels of a top-flight home game with Crystal Palace.

Looking ahead to the matches to come, Brazil midfielder Fabinho told the club's official website: "It will be really intense, it will be tough. But we're ready for this.

"I didn't go to the national team so it will be almost two weeks without playing, so I want to play again. I want to play in the Premier League and the Champions League.

"I'm excited for this moment, we will play every three days, so everyone needs to be ready. The manager will need every player.

"The mentality of the group is really good, everyone is ready for this, everyone is in good shape. So we're very excited for this moment."

Fabinho, who signed a new long-term contract at Anfield last month, is anticipating a tough test against Marcelo Bielsa's side this weekend.

"Leeds are a really intense team, a really good team," he said. "We played there last year without supporters and without fans in it was really tough. It was a tough game, it was 1-1.

"We know their qualities and I think with the fans it will be something more for them. But, as I said, almost all the games are hard and tough in the Premier League.

"We want to go there and win the game.

"It's not easy to play against a team like Leeds but we have to be ready for everything."