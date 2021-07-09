Elliott eyes Liverpool first-team chance after signing new contract

Harvey Elliott has set his sights on regular game time for Liverpool after signing a new long-term contract with the club.

The 18-year-old agreed fresh terms with the Anfield club on Friday and now wants to make his mark in the first team.

Elliott has played nine times for Liverpool and impressed last season when he was loaned out to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

He had seven goals and 11 assists in 41 Blackburn outings in the league, a spell he hopes boosts his chances of getting "in and around" the starting XI under Jurgen Klopp in 2021-22.

"I think that's got to be everyone’s aim: to get in the team. - to get in and around it at least," Elliott, who joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2019, told the club's website.

"It's not going to come easily; there's a great bunch of boys here and great talent.

"But it's down to me to work hard. I believe in myself that I can do it. I just want to be around the team, support everyone and be there if needed.

"Ever since I first walked through the door they [the coaching staff] have showed [faith].

"They show it with every single player; they always have faith in you.

"They're always giving you 100 per cent on the training pitch and off the training pitch, always wanting you to be the best possible person and player.

"I feel like there's a lot of faith in me. But it's just down to me to go and show it and prove them right."

Elliott says he will never grow tired with the feeling of playing for Liverpool.

He added: "It's always going to be there throughout the years I'm here. Hopefully it's going to be a long time.

"There's always going to be those butterflies whenever you put on the shirt, whenever you go out to train and play, whenever you're involved in the club there's always that feeling.

"Especially for me, being a Red, as well as my family – it's nice to make them proud and make myself proud. But the hard work carries on.

"It's always a nice feeling when you sign a new contract – especially for your boyhood club. It's all done and dusted now so I've just got to focus on pre-season, get my work in and make sure I'm ready for the season."

Only two players registered more assists than Elliott in the Championship last season – Emiliano Buendia (16) and Michael Olise (12).