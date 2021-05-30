De Bruyne confirms fractured nose and orbital after Rudiger collision

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he suffered a broken nose and a fracture around his eye socket in the clash with Antonio Rudiger that ended his Champions League final outing prematurely.

The City playmaker collided with Chelsea defender Rudiger in the 56th minute, at which point Pep Guardiola's side had already conceded what proved to be the decisive goal from Kai Havertz in Porto.

De Bruyne's injury led to a lengthy delay as the Belgian received treatment on the field before he was substituted, the 29-year-old clearly in distress.

On Sunday, he tweeted to confirm the details of his injury, though it remains unclear if it will impact on his ability to feature for his country at Euro 2020.

"Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture," he wrote.

"I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back."

Belgium are scheduled to begin their Euros campaign against Russia in St Petersburg on June 12.