De Bruyne a striker's dream, says reported Man City target Kane

Harry Kane says he would love to play with Kevin De Bruyne amid speculation linking the England captain to Manchester City.

Kane is reportedly keen to end a career-long association with Tottenham at the end of this season, with a desire to add silverware to his impressive individual numbers thought to be a prime motivation.

City are expected to be in the market for a centre-forward, with their all-time record goalscorer Sergio Aguero leaving at the end of his contract next month.

Pep Guardiola has previously expressed his admiration for Kane and, speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, the 27-year-old said playing with Belgium star De Bruyne would be "a striker's dream"

Asked which player in the Premier League would help him score more goals, he replied: "De Bruyne, for sure.

"When I watch De Bruyne play, he's a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker's dream if I'm honest.

"He's outstanding, you've seen him, he's an outstanding player with the ball, off the ball, pressing, but his delivery is as good as I’ve ever seen to be honest."

Kane's former manager Mauricio Pochettino, now head coach at Paris Saint-Germain, has also been linked with an interest, but the striker told Neville he has eyes on Alan Shearer's all-time record Premier League goals mark of 260.

On 165, he is currently 95 behind and seventh overall.

"I guess, for me, I think injuries would be the biggest thing [to stop him getting the Premier League record]," Kane said.

"Of course, there's always the option of maybe moving abroad one day but I don't think that really interests me in the near future.

"I feel like I've got a good seven or eight years at the top. When you look at the [Lionel] Messis, your [Cristiano] Ronaldos, your [Zlatan] Ibrahimovics – they are all kind of getting better as they reach their early 30s. I'm still 27 so I've still got hopefully a long way to go. So, I mean, yeah [the record is] definitely there.

"I'm still way off but you know I like to think consistently I've scored 20-plus goals in my injury-free seasons in the Premier League. So if I can do that for the next four or five years then I'll be there."