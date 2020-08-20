Davies: I wanted Messi's shirt but he was a little bit upset

Alphonso Davies says it is a "dream come true" to reach the Champions League final and remains hopeful of getting his hands on Lionel Messi's shirt one day.

Davies and his Bayern Munich team-mates beat Lyon 3-0 at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Wednesday to stay on course for their sixth European title.

Serge Gnabry grabbed a first-half double and the prolific Robert Lewandowski nodded in his 55th goal of a staggering season to put Lyon out of their misery late on.

It followed an astonishing 8-2 win over Barcelona in the quarter-final, where the only blot on a fabulous evening for Davies came when he failed to claim Messi's famous number 10 jersey as a souvenir afterwards.

"I asked for it but I think he was a little bit upset," the left-back told BT Sport. "It's okay, next time hopefully."

Paris Saint-Germain will lie in wait at Estadio da Luz on Sunday and Davies thinks the showpiece in Lisbon could be a thriller.

"For me, it's a dream come true. Playing in the Champions League and making it to the final. It's everything you can ask for," he said.

"Paris are a good team. For now we celebrate a little bit but afterwards we focus on the next game. It's going to be a good game, there's going to be goals in it.

"This is what you dream of as a footballer – playing against the best in Europe. And we're able to do that, I'm excited.

"It feels good, everyone's happy and playing well. We're happy we've made it to the final. These guys [Davies' team-mates] have basically won everything but they're still excited. They're still hungry to win this one."